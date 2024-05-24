Need someone with understanding of Indian cricket: BCCI secretary Jay Shah denies approaching Aussies for coach job

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday, May 24, 2024, rejected claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to be India’s next head coach and hinted that Rahul Dravid ’s successor could be an Indian by saying that he should have a “deep understanding” of the game’s structure in the country.

In the midst of high-profile coaches around the globe choosing not to enter the race to be India’s men’s cricket head coach, Mr. Jay Shah has issued a clarification of not having approached anyone for the prestigious post.

Mr. Shah’s clarification came hours after Ricky Ponting , Justin Langer and Andy Flower have stated on various platforms their disinterest in throwing their hat into the ring. The deadline for submitting the applications is May 27.

“When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world,” Shah said in a statement on Friday.

“The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward.”

Ponting admitted informal discussions to gauge his interest before preferring family commitments, while Langer attributed a chat with KL Rahul helping him choose not to opt for the race. Flower, meanwhile, stressed after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s loss in the IPL Eliminator that he was happy to stick around the franchise cricket world.

Preference to an India, hints Shah

While adding that no one from the BCCI has approached anyone, Mr. Shah dropped the biggest hint of the BCCI likely to prefer an Indian to succeed Rahul Dravid.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process,” Shah said.

“We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

Hardly any overseas coach is attuned to the complexities of India’s domestic cricket ecosystem. Should an Indian be preferred, VVS Laxman would be the natural choice for the Cricket Advisory Committee, but the National Cricket Academy head is not interested in taking over from Dravid for personal reasons.

It would mean Harbhajan Singh (who has expressed his interest), Gautam Gambhir or Zaheer Khan (a feeler has been sent to both) may emerge as a frontrunner should either of them submits the application.