BCCI gives Kohli break from bio-bubble before third T20I against WI,

Kohli to skip Lanka T20Is beginning February 24

Indian batter Virat Kohli being greeted by Rishabh Pant after scoring fifty runs during the 2nd T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Friday, February 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The BCCI has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on February 20.

As reported by PTI on February 18, Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on February 19 morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all-format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.