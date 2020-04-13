Cricket

BCCI defers IPL decision

It is awaiting the Central government’s announcement on lockdown.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to wait for the Central Government to spell out the extension of lockdown before announcing the fate of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL’s 13th edition has been suspended till April 15. On Monday, the BCCI top brass was scheduled to discuss an indefinite postponement of the T20 league.

However, with the Prime Minister set to address the nation on Tuesday and expected to formalise the lockdown extension, the BCCI office-bearers decided to wait for the details before proceeding. As a result, IPL’s fate should be sealed by Wednesday.

PTI reports from New Delhi

The BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said it would be “too premature” to comment on whether the IPL can be slotted in place of the ICC World T20 in October-November.

“Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don’t even know when the lockdown will end. How can we have a meaningful discussion,” he said.

