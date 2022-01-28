Cricket

BCCI defers decision on Ranji Trophy

BCCI office-bearers have directed executives to check with the state associations about whether their teams can enter pre-tournament quarantine by February 5.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has deferred the decision about holding the Ranji Trophy till Monday. A meeting of office-bearers on Thursday decided to vet all the options through BCCI executives and arrive at a “decision suitable to every stakeholder”.

“Make no mistake all of us want to stage the Ranji Trophy but there are lots of practical hurdles, including COVID-19 protocols and scheduling issues. We hope for a viable solution at the earliest,” an official privy to developments told The Hindu, citing anonymity, after the meeting.

The Hindu understands that the BCCI office-bearers have directed executives to check with the state associations about whether their teams can enter pre-tournament quarantine by February 5 in order to start the tournament around February 10.

However, time seems to be running out for the BCCI considering the priority of ensuring a safe passage for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI office-bearers have directed the executives to prepare a back-up plan that would result in the Ranji Trophy winding up by March 20.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 12:40:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-defers-decision-on-ranji-trophy/article38335882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY