BCCI announces owners of Women’s IPL teams; combined valuation of ₹4,670 crore

The BCCI received a combined bid valuation of ₹4,669.99 crore for the five WIPL teams

January 25, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the successful bidders of the five new Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) teams ahead of the maiden edition of the tournament.

The board received a combined bid valuation of ₹4,669.99 crore for the five WIPL teams.

The successful bidders are Adani Sportsline for the Ahmedabad-based (₹1,289 crore), Indiawin Sports for the Mumbai team (₹912.99 crore), Royal Challengers Sports for the Bengaluru team (₹901 crore), JSW GMR Cricket for the Delhi team (₹810 crore) and Capri Global Holdings for the Lucknow team (₹757 crore).

The first season of the Women’s IPL is set to played from March 6 to 26, while the player auction will be held in early February.

The base price for the inaugural auction ahead of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) has been divided in five categories from ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.

