Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test | Rain plays a spoil sport on Day 2; match delayed

A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 1, giving Bangladesh a 117-run lead and control of the match as it bids for a first ever Test cricket series win over New Zealand.

December 07, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Mirpur (Bangladesh)

AP
The pitch is seen covered as rain delays play on the second day of the second test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 7, 2023.

A hectic opening day has been followed by an uneventful second morning with persistent rain preventing any play before lunch on December 7 in the second cricket Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

New Zealand eye comeback final Test win in Bangladesh

After skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh was bowled out for 172 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring on 35.

That dismissal made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi batter to be given out for handling the ball and obstructing the field.

Bangladesh's spinners then helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, fresh from his 10-184 in the first test, took 2-29. Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first Test.

