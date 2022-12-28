HamberMenu
Australia's Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27

December 28, 2022 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - MELBOURNE

Reuters
Australia’s Cameron Green bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Australia’s Cameron Green bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After finishing the Melbourne test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India, the team said.

Green, who was picked up for $2.12 million in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

