Ashwin puts up a fight, but Tamil Nadu on the back foot

Tamil Nadu produced a poor display with the bat and found itself on the back foot after being shot out for just 96, in reply to Himachal Pradesh’s first innings score of 158 in the Group B Ranji Trophy clash here at the NPR College grounds on Wednesday.

At stumps on day two, Himachal was 133 for seven in its second innings with a lead of 195 runs.

Resuming at 8 for no loss, the TN top order failed spectacularly with poor shot selection against a disciplined bowling effort from Himachal medium pacers — Vaibhav Arora (three for 21) and Rishi Dhawan (two for 32) — as the host was reduced to 38 for five within an hour.

Only R. Ashwin put up a fight, playing sensibly and top-scoring with 24.

Arora removed opener Abhinav Mukund in the first over of the day before Dhawan accounted for the other opener K. Mukunth — both caught at slip.

Arora then had B. Aparajith caught at backward point going for an expansive drive before removing Shahrukh Khan with a delivery that swung just enough away from the right-hander to hit the off-stump.

Ganga Sridhar Raju then played a very poor shot trying to go after left-arm spinner Akash Vashisht — he stepped down and was caught at mid-on. It was smart bowling by Ganga Sridhar as he adjusted his length, pulling it back and forcing the batsman to reach for the delivery and mistiming it.

Ashwin and J. Kousik (21) added 30 runs for the seventh-wicket before the latter tried to go for a non-existent leg-bye and was run out after he was sent back.

In its second innings, Sumeet Verma made a crucial 36 as Himachal made a good start but lost its way from 73 for two to 78 for five before Dhawan (27 n.o.) hit a few boundaries to take the score past 100.

TN’s effort on the field too was scratchy after Dhawan was dropped on 12 by Vignesh off Sai Kishore, while opener Prashant Chopra was dropped twice — by Raju on 10 off Ashwin and Aparajith on 12 off Kousik.

The scores: Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: 158.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Abhinav Mukund c Kalsi b Arora 6, K. Mukunth c Chopra b Dhawan 7, V. Ganga Sridhar c Kalsi b Vashisht 12, B. Aparajith c Mayank Dagar b Arora 4, Shahrukh Khan b Arora 0, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Dhawan 10, J. Kousik run out 21, R. Ashwin c Khanduri b Vashisht 24, R. Sai Kishore c Arora b Dagar 1, K. Vignesh lbw Dagar 4, T. Natarajan (not out) 0; Extras (nb-1, b-5, lb-1): 7; Total (in 39 overs): 96.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-18, 4-22, 5-38, 6-43, 7-73, 8-89, 9-96.

Himachal Pradesh bowling: Dagar 5-0-17-2, Bedi 1-1-0-0, Arora 11-4-21-3, Rishi Dhawan 9-2-30-2, Vashisht 13-4-22-2.

Himachal Pradesh — 2nd innings: Priyanshu Khanduri lbw Natarajan 0, Prashant Chopra c Mukunth b Ashwin 23, Sumeet Verma run out 36, Ankit Kalsi c Aparajith b Ashwin 8, Nikhil Gangta c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 1, Rishi Dhawan batting 27, Ankush Bains c Mukunth b Sai Kishore 12, Ashish Vashisht b Natarajan 12; Extras (b-8, lb-6): 14; Total (for seven wkts. in 46 overs): 133.

Fall of wickets: 1-4 , 2-49 , 3-73 , 4-78 , 5-78, 6-110, 7-133.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Natarajan 7-3-11-2, Vignesh 8-3-22-0, Ashwin 16-1-50-2, Kousik 4-1-13-0, Sai Kishore 11-4-23-2.