Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun impress

March 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 24) morning.

Race track:

600m: Galway Bay (Shelar) 40. Easy. Vijaya (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Star Romance (S.J. Sunil), The Godfather (Peter) 39. Pair moved freely. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Perfect Man (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 35.They finished level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil), Kings Love (Shahrukh) 41. Pair easy. Ocean Of God (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Geographique (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Kaviraj) 35. Both are in good shape. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 34. Moved attractively.

800m: Aloysia (Dashrath), Lady Di (V. Jodha) 51, 600/36. They moved level freely. Street Sense (V. Bunde) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Kiefer (V. Bunde), Kirkines (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Dalasan (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Myrcella (Zeeshan), Lord Murphy (rb) 1-5, 600/36. Former was two lengths better. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Worked well. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-6, 600/37. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 59, 800/46, 600/33. Impressed. Sky Fall (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved fluently. She’s A Teaser (Nazil) 1-10, 600/40. Easy. Opus Dei (Shelar), Away She Goes (Saba) 1-4, 600/35. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Buckley (N.B. Kuldeep), Ultimo (Ranjane) 1-4, 600/35. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Peter) 1-15, 1000/1-00, 800/47, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Gimme (Daman), India Strong (Parmar) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1000/1-6, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

1200m: Raisina Star (Merchant) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Regency Smile (Merchant) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.