Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said that wing back Timothy Castagne (right, in pic) will miss the rest of the European Championship after sustaining a double fracture of his right eye socket during the match against Russia. Castagne was forced off the field after clashing heads with Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev.
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 4:54:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/castagne-out-of-euros-with-double-fracture/article34806986.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story