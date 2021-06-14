Sport

Castagne out of Euros with double fracture

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said that wing back Timothy Castagne (right, in pic) will miss the rest of the European Championship after sustaining a double fracture of his right eye socket during the match against Russia. Castagne was forced off the field after clashing heads with Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev.


