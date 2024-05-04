May 04, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Astana

Indian boxers continued to dominate the proceedings at the Asian under-22 and youth boxing championships here with four more advancing to the u-22 finals on Saturday.

While National champion Akash Gorkha won 5-0 over Ilyasov Sayat of Uzbekistan in the 60kg semifinals, reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) won 5-2 against Baricuatro Bryan of Philippines after the bout was reviewed.

Nikhil (57kg) and Preet (67kg) also won with a similar 5-2 scoreline after reviews against Mongolia’s Dorjnyambuu Ganbold and Almaz Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan respectively. However, six others -- Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg) and Yuvraj (92kg) – finished with bronze after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

In the women’s Youth category, reigning junior world champion Nisha (52kg) and Asian youth champion Nikita Chand (60kg) reached the finals along with five other Indians. Indians have secured 43 medals in the tournament so far, 21 of them in the u-22 category.