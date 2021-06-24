Sport

Bopanna & Divij lose in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-3, 7-6(3) by teh top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the doubles quarterfinals of the €609,065 ATP tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the American alternate entrants Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria in the first round of the WTA event in Eastbourne.

The results: €609,065 ATP, Eastbourne, Britain: Quarterfinals: Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan 6-3, 7-6(3).

$565,530 WTA: Eastbourne, Britain: First round: Christina Mchale & Sabrina Santamaria (USA) bt Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-4.


