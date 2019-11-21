Australian pacers rip through Pakistan

Australia seized the advantage on the opening day of the first Test when it bowled Pakistan out for 240 just before stumps at the Gabba here in Brisbane on Thursday.

After the visitors resisted stubbornly in the first session, reaching 57 for no loss at lunch, pace trio Mitchell Starc (four for 52), Josh Hazlewood (two for 46) and Pat Cummins (three for 60) tore through the Pakistan batting order. Australia seized the initiative when it reduced Pakistan from 75 for none to 78 for four, then 94 for five.

Pakistan was rescued from disaster by Asad Shafiq, who played a lone hand, scoring 76 well-made runs.

Shafiq came to the crease with his side 75 for two, then saw Haris Sohail (1) and Babar Azam (1) fall for the addition of only two runs.

But good partnerships of 49 between Shafiq and Mohammed Rizwan, who made 37, and then 84 with Yasir Shah (26) enabled the visitors reach a respectable score.

Rizwan, who was counter-attacking fearlessly, fell controversially with Cummins appearing to have just overstepped the mark, only for TV umpire Michael Gough to give the benefit of the doubt to the bowler.

The visitors had frustrated the Australian pace attack in the first session, going in to lunch at 57 for no loss with openers Azhar Ali and Shan Masood unbeaten on 28 and 21 respectively.

The pair began to open up after the break with some sparkling attacking shots, but Hazlewood and Cummins at last found their length and began to turn the screws.

The pressure began to tell and with the score on 75 Masood waved at a Cummins delivery outside off-stump and edged to Steve Smith at second slip.

Azhar went the next ball when he edged Hazlewood to Joe Burns at first slip, before Sohail and Azam both fell to poor shots.

When Nathan Lyon had Iftikhar Ahmed caught at bat-pad for seven, Pakistan was reeling at 94 for five before Shafiq and Rizwan steadied the ship in the half hour before tea.

Pakistan had earlier caused a major surprise when it left out experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas, opting instead for pacemen Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan and 16-year-old Naseem Shah, who were impressive in the lead-up game against Australia-A.