Auspicious Queen lives up to the billing in the Governor’s Trophy

March 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mr. S.N. Harish’s Auspicious Queen (Suraj up) won the Governor’s Trophy, the feature event of the concluding day’s races held here on Friday (March 24). The winner is trained by Narayana Gowda. Jockey Trevor won four races on the day.

Leading individual owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust (prize money of ₹1,02,71,124).

Leading joint owner: Mr. Vijay B Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd (prize money of ₹34,00,000).

Champion trainer: Irfan Ghatala (16 wins, 14 second).

Champion jockey: P. Trevor (26 wins).

Champion indian jockey claiming allowance: Likith Appu (10 wins).

Leading stud farm: Kunigal (21 wins).

Horse of the season: Isnt She Beautiful (4 starts, 3 wins & 1 second).

Champion horse: La Reina (prize money of ₹1,06,11,182).

The results:

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. III): TOP DANCER (Likith Appu) 1, Macron (Trevor) 2, Sacred Creator (Srinath) 3 and Akasi (Vivek) 4. 3/4, 5 and 3/4. 1m, 25.76s. ₹35 (w), 14, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 38, FP: 175, Q: 42, Trinella: 270, Exacta: 1,061. Favourite: Macron. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. GANGAVALLI PLATE: THUNDERSTRUCK (I. Chisty) 1, Solid Power (Salman K) 2, My Vision (Srinath) 3 and Bruce Almighty (Neeraj) 4. 5-3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 38.39s. ₹40 (w), 17, 58 and 11 (p), SHP: 214, THP: 60, FP: 2,949, Q: 1,294, Trinella: 10,243, Exacta: 24,236. Favourite: My Vision. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II): ACCUMULATE (Trevor) 1, Capriati (S. John) 2, Breeze Bluster (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Opus One (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Speaking Of Stars and My Solitaire. Nk, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.81s. ₹14 (w), 10, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 37, FP: 64, Q: 42, Trinella: 553, Exacta: 1,081. Favourite: Accumulate. Owner: Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

4. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I): KING OF WAR (Trevor) 1, Agera (Akshay K) 2, Super Ruffian (S. John) 3 and Impiana (Likith Appu) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 5. 1m, 25.26s. ₹16 (w), 12, 24 and 17 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 37, FP: 150, Q: 96, Trinella: 438, Exacta: 2,638. Favourite: King Of War. Owner: Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY: SCRIBBLING HOPPER (Ajeet K) 1, Mystic Eye (Zervan) 2, The Inheritor (Srinath) 3 and Tiger Returns (Likith Appu) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.60s. ₹253 (w), 40, 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 61, FP: 4,819, Q: 780, Trinella: 14,184, Exacta: 53,504 (carried over). Favourite: Devils Magic. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

6. LEADING OWNER TROPHY: DE VILLIERS (Akshay K) 1, Last Wish (Suraj) 2, Del Mar (Arvind K) 3 and Moon’s Blessing (Trevor) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 24.20s. ₹64 (w), 19, 10 and 81 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 198, FP: 128, Q: 48, Trinella: 3,802, Exacta: 13,031. Favourite: Last Wish. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY: AUSPICIOUS QUEEN (Suraj) 1, Granpar (Neeraj) 2, Miracle Mary (Akshay K) 3 and Fearless Joey (Kiran Naidu) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 38.17s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 34, FP: 25, Q: 22, Trinella: 51, Exacta: 324. Favourite: Auspicious Queen. Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

8. LEADING STUD TROPHY: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (Trevor) 1, Eternal Princess (M. Prabhakaran) 2, Kensington Court (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Archway (Akshay K) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and Snk. 1m, 05.65s (record time). ₹16 (w), 12, 39 and 16 (p), SHP: 100, THP: 37, FP: 286, Q: 203, Trinella: 909, Exacta: 2,983. Favourite: Siege Courageous. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

9. GOOD-BYE PLATE: MEMORABLE TIME (Trevor) 1, Cinco De Mayo (Likith Appu) 2, Antilope (S. John) 3 and Ultimate Chance (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: The Intruder and Paradise Beckons. 1/2, Lnk and Shd. 1m, 27.23s. ₹42 (w), 17, 21 and 17 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 59, FP: 725, Q: 243, Trinella: 1,204, Exacta: 4,087. Favourite: Antilope. Owners: Mr. H. K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Sharath M. Narayana. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: ₹34,500 (two tkts.); Runner up: 2,957 (10 tkts.); Treble (i): 923 (five tkts.); (ii): 7,554 (carried over); (iii): 80 (246 tkts.).