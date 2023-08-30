HamberMenu
Pakistan hero Nadeem arrives home to warm welcome

Nadeem insisted that he was on good terms with Neeraj Chopra and they both respected each other a lot

August 30, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - Lahore

PTI
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 27, 2023.

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who claimed a silver in the World Athletics Championship, returned home on Tuesday to a warm welcome and expressed his desire to win an Olympic medal in Paris next year.

The star javelin thrower was welcomed at the Allama Iqbal International airport by officials of the Pakistan Athletics Federation and Pakistan Sports Board.

Nadeem then took hit the road for his home in Mian Channu in the Khanewal District of Pakistan's Punjab province where his family members, neighbours and others welcomed him by beating drums and singing patriotic songs.

He has been rewarded with a 5 million cash award announcement by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Nadeem who had also won gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham, told the media that if given proper facilities like coaching, equipment by the authorities he can win the gold medal for Pakistan at next year's Olympics.

"We just need better facilities to train that is all. I have learnt from watching videos of other top javelin throwers, especially Neeraj Chopra. I have studied their technique, the way they are positioned at the time of release.

"But to keep on competing at the top level one needs specialised training," he said.

Nadeem insisted that he was on good terms with Chopra and they both respected each other a lot.

"He wins, I win, we both give our best for our countries but obviously there is only one gold medal. But after initial disappointment I was happy I had become the first Pakistani athlete to win any medal in the World Championships."

