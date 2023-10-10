HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Neeraj-Jena rivalry promises to light up Indian athletics

Exciting days ahead on the road to the Paris Olympics

October 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan
Neeraj Chopra competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4.

Neeraj Chopra competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4. | Photo Credit: AP

Kishore Kumar Jena in action during the men’s javelin throw final

Kishore Kumar Jena in action during the men’s javelin throw final | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ancy Sojan Edappilly competing in the women’s long jump final at the 19th Asian Games.

Ancy Sojan Edappilly competing in the women’s long jump final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Long jumper Shaili Singh in action.

Long jumper Shaili Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena uncorked an 86.77m in his third attempt at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, a shiver ran through the millions who were closely following the action. Perhaps, Jena felt that shiver too.

Will he beat Neeraj Chopra? That was the big question on everybody’s mind.

Neeraj, the Olympic and World champion, was trailing Jena by more than two metres at the halfway mark in the final. And if he was rattled, he did not show it. The World No. 1 calmly produced a season-best 88.88m in his next attempt that turned out to be the gold medal throw while Jena improved his personal best to 87.54 for a sparkling silver.

The 28-year-old Jena has had a magical rise. Three years ago, he had not even crossed 70m (68.97m, 2020), the next year he moved to 76.41 and last year his best was 78.05. This year, though he could not win the two domestic majors (fourth in Federation Cup, 76.17m; second in Inter-State Nationals, 82.87m), Jena was a transformed man especially in the last one month or so, finishing an impressive fifth at the Budapest Worlds on August 27 (84.77m) and hitting another high in Hangzhou.

Rapid transformation

A farmer’s son from Kothasahi Village in Odisha’s Puri District, Jena improved his personal best by an eye-popping 9.5m from last year with his Asiad show. That makes him the fifth-best javelin thrower in the 2023 world list and the No. 2 in India’s all-time list, behind Neeraj (89.94m).

The road to next year’s Paris Olympics — both Neeraj and Jena have made the entry standard — now promises to be dramatic. And then, there’s also the uncomfortable question that keeps popping up. Will Jena jolt Chopra somewhere on the way to Paris?

Great rivalries have a tendency to light up sport and if Jena maintains his magical progression that will set up an exciting battle with Neeraj which will be closely watched the world over. Perhaps, it will push Neeraj faster to 90m. And with D.P. Manu and Rohit Yadav also promising to fling the spear far, the javelin battle should be intense.

Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan, who had been living in Shaili Singh’s shadow for the last couple of years, also threw enough hints that her rivalry with the latter could raise Indian athletics’ volume in the years to come with a very impressive 6.63m for the Asiad silver.

Jeswin Aldrin and Asiad silver medallist M. Sreeshankar, long jump’s World No. 1 and 2 a few weeks ago, the men’s triple jumpers and the male and female quartermilers have all been raising the profile of the sport with their close contests.

For sure, these are exciting days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.