Surendhar and Jabir to get gold

J. Surendhar (110mH) and M.P. Jabir (400mH) were upgraded and are set to receive gold medals in the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu (Nepal) in December 2019.

This, after gold medallists, Mohammed Naeem and Mehboob Ali of Pakistan tested positive for a banned substance and decided not to appeal their dope results.

Santosh Kumar of India, who had won bronze in men’s 400mH will now get silver. Similarly, India’s Maymon Poulose will get bronze in 110mH while silver will go to Roshan Dhamika of Sri Lanka.