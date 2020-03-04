Athletics

Kiranjeet fails dope test

Kiranjeet.

Kiranjeet.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Long-distance runner provisionally suspended by World Athletics

Long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur, who won the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K among the Indians, has tested positive for a banned substance and has been provisionally suspended by World Athletics.

The 31-year-old Kaur had clocked 1:38:56 to finish 11th overall and first among Indians in the Kolkata 25K in December last.

“Presence of Prohibited Substances (SARM S22) (Article 2.1) - Notice of Allegation Issued,” the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

She had won a bronze in 10,000m at the Federation Cup National Championships in March last year in Patiala. Representing Haryana, she originally finished fourth with a time of 35:49.96 but it was upgraded to bronze after Sanjivani Jadhav was stripped off her gold due to a doping offence.

Kaur had also taken part in the 5000m race in Patiala and finished fifth. She had also won a silver in 5000m in the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in 2018.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
athletics
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 11:10:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/kiranjeet-fails-dope-test/article30984602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY