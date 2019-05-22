Athletics

Kenya's Olympic track coach banned for 10 years for corruption

Kenyan Olympics Athletics Manager Michael Rotich appears at Nairobi Court on August 10, 2016 over allegations he demanded bribes to warn athletes of impeding doping tests.

Michael Rotich had asked for $12,000 to give athletes advance notice to help them beat doping tests

The coach of Kenya’s Olympic track team in 2016, Michael Rotich, has been banned for 10 years for corruption after he asked for $12,000 to give athletes advance notice to help them beat doping tests.

Rotich was banned by the IAAF ethics board following a three-year investigation prompted by an undercover sting by British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Rotich promised to help British runners dope with EPO and get away with it in a region in Kenya where he was the senior track official. The undercover reporters were posing as the coach and manager of a group of athletes and no doping took place.

The Sunday Times video caused a stir when it was released during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Rotich was sent home from the games.

