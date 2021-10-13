Athletics

Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home

Agnes Jebet Tirop. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medalist, has been found dead at her home, the country's track federation said Wednesday.

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.

The track federation said she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

Tirop won bronze medals in the women's 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 6:27:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/kenyan-distance-runner-agnes-tirop-found-dead-at-her-home/article36986090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY