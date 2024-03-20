GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Open Jumps | Nayana bags long jump gold with personal best mark

ATHLETICS | Tamil Nadu’s 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh scales 4.15m in women’s pole vault on day when no athlete threatened the Paris Games qualification mark

March 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Kerala’s Nayana James, winner of the Women’s Long Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024.

Kerala’s Nayana James, winner of the Women’s Long Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

Kerala’s Nayana James recorded a personal best mark, leaping 6.67m to secure the women’s long jump gold at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation here on Wednesday.

On a day when no athlete threatened the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification mark, the 28-year-old’s effort stood out, coming nearly seven years after her previous best of 6.55m.

Nayana’s best jump came off her second attempt, leaving the fancied Shaili Singh with a mountain to climb. The 20-year-old struggled with her rhythm and could only manage 6.40m.

Nayana’s distance was 16cms off Anju Bobby George’s National record and 19cms behind the Paris mark. But National jumps coach Denis Kapustin, who had a trackside view to the proceedings, termed it the “best jumps result” in recent times.

Another athlete to reach a personal high was Tamil Nadu’s 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh in women’s pole vault as she scaled 4.15m. It was a sweet result for the 2023 Asian indoor silver medallist, who couldn’t travel to Tehran last month for the 2024 edition as she couldn’t carry her poles via cargo.

Pole vaulter Pavithra Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu after her winning jump during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, the at Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024.

Pole vaulter Pavithra Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu after her winning jump during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, the at Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“I was happy to get my PB,” Pavithra said. “I went for the National record (4.21m) but couldn’t reach it. But overall I am happy, especially after what happened recently [Tehran fiasco].”

Statemate M. Gowtham scaled 5.10m in the men’s competition — 30cm better than his hitherto best — to emerge first.

In men’s triple jump, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker took gold (16.76m) ahead of CWG gold medallist Eldhose Paul (16.45) and Tamil Nadu’s Selva Prabhu (16.32).

Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker winner of the men’s Triple Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024.

Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker winner of the men’s Triple Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The results: Men: High jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.20m, 2. Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.10, 3. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odi) 2.10; Long jump: 1. Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Ker) 7.94m, 2. Aditya Kumar Singh (MP) 7.78, 3. Vishnu Siva Sankar (Del) 7.50; Triple jump: 1. Abdulla Aboobacker (Ker) 16.76m, 2. Eldhose Paul (Ker) 16.45, 3. Selva Prabhu (TN) 16.32; Pole vault: 1. M. Gowtham (TN), 5.10m, 2. G. Reegan (TN) 5.00, 3. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (UP) 4.90.

Women: High jump: 1. Athira Somaraj (Ker) 1.76m, 2. Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (TN) 1.74, 3. Khushi (Har) 1.68; Long jump: 1. Nayana James (Ker) 6.67m, 2. Shaili Singh (UP) 6.40, 3. Susmita (Raj) 6.28; Triple jump: 1. Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Mah) 13.31m, 2. Sharvari Avinash Parule (Mah) 13.31, 3. N.V. Sheena (Ker) 13.18; Pole vault: 1. Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 4.15m, 2. Mariya Jaison (Ker) 3.80, 3. G. Sindhushree (Kar) 3.80.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / sport / sports event / national championship / national tournament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.