HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games athletics | Kartik wins silver, Gulveer claims bronze in 10,000m

Kartik Kumar won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer Singh clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

September 30, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 30, 2023.

Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10000m race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 30.

Kartik won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

Both the Indians sneaked into medal contention in the last 100 metres after three of the fellow competitors fell in succession after bumping into each other.

Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the gold medal with a timing of 28:13.62 seconds.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / Summer Asian Games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.