Dutee puts her hand up for the 100m sprint

Sprinter Dutee Chand says she is ready to compete in the women’s 100m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (from July 28) if given the chance after original choice Dhanalakshmi, who was picked for the 100m and the 4x100m relay, failed two out-of-competition dope tests.

The other members of the relay squad are Dutee, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and now M.V. Jilna will replace Dhanalakshmi.

Dutee, a double silver medallist in the 2018 Asian Games, will be competing in her maiden CWG. She has been training at the Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (Thiruvananthapuram) under mentor-cum-coach N. Ramesh of Sports Authority of India before leaving for the Games on Wednesday.

“Since I have been picked in the relay squad, the focus has been more on baton exchange. At the same time, I have been trying to accelerate better from the starting blocks, even though block start has always been my strong point,” the 26-year-old Dutee told The Hindu.

“I am not sure about taking part in the 100m but I am hoping to make it to the 100m event in the wake of the latest developments,” she said.

“I am not new to relay, having won a bronze way back in the 2017 Junior Asian championship. I know the art of sprinting, having specialised in the 100m and 200m events over the years, and that should be of great help in the relay events too,” Dutee said.

“The first target in the CWG is to break the national record, which should also help our cause in chasing the medal,” she added. “Our relay squad is capable of definitely surprising the critics. We are confident of coming back with a medal,” she said.

“Frankly, there is no pressure being my first CWG having represented my country in the Olympics, Asian Games and so many international events,” said Dutee who missed the last CWG because of an injury.


