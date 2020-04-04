Training Dutee a new challenge now, says coach Ramesh

For N. Ramesh, the SAI athletics coach who gave a new direction to sprinter Dutee Chand’s career by supporting her when she was facing the IAAF ban on grounds of hyperandrogenism a few years ago, it is a new challenge to train her for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

“In a way, the rescheduling of the Games is a blessing in disguise for most of the contenders, except, maybe, for those who are ageing.

“In Dutee’s case, we are already into the preparatory mode,” the 55-year-old Ramesh told The Hindu.

“The plan is to make Dutee compete in both 200m and 100m events in the run-up to the Games, but the focus will be on 100m as research, and her own inclination, suggests the shorter sprint is more suited to her,” he said.

Early start

“It is not just Dutee alone, who is being trained via mobile app.

“The day starts at 4.30 a.m. for all the athletes scattered across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“I first suggest to them to do some visualisation on the day’s training session before the start, for this has been proven scientifically to have a better effect,” he said.

How is the review done? “For example, Dutee will give me the video feedback of her set of 30m sprints with timings and, based on that, corrective measures will be suggested. Similarly, all the athletes have their own specific training modules.

“I also tell these athletes to stay clear of any infection, improve their immunity by taking lemon, guava and also a little bit of haldi with milk,” he said.

“When everyone’s afraid of the coronavirus threat, ‘go one step ahead with care and dare’ is my message to the athletes,” he said.