ATHLETICS | Gaurav and Sonam shatter the under-20 steeple chase marks

NATIONAL JUNIOR ATHLETICS | TN athletes strike it rich; Kaila and Minakshi find their way into the record books

November 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Aryan Patil of Maharashtra stunned a strong field to win the under-20 boys’ high jump gold in the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Aryan Patil of Maharashtra stunned a strong field to win the under-20 boys’ high jump gold in the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Thursday, November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Gaurav Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Sonam (Delhi), Kaila Syam Sundhar (Andhra Pradesh) and Minakshi (Haryana) found their way into the record books on the penultimate day of the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

Gaurav and Sonam worked hard for the gold and a new record in the under-20 3000m steeplechase for boys and girls respectively.

Earlier, Sundhar clocked 10.55s for the record in the boys’ under-16 80m hurdles, while Minakshi threw the spear to a new distance of 44.05m for the girls’ under-14 javelin gold.

Interestingly, the next three in line, Tejaswin Dhal (Odisha), Chandhini Aahla Sarimai (Andhra) and Dhriti Anand (Uttarkhand), also shattered the national mark of 34.46m set by Tejaswin earlier this year.

Rathish Pandidurai and Sharon Jestus from Tamil Nadu, who clinched the boys’ under-20 110m hurdles and long jump gold respectively in the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Rathish Pandidurai and Sharon Jestus from Tamil Nadu, who clinched the boys’ under-20 110m hurdles and long jump gold respectively in the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Thursday, November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Uttarkhand’s Priyansh (boys, U-18 1500m) and Haryana’s Pooja (girls U-18 high jump) set new meet records in their respective events.

The host athletes struck it rich as well winning three gold medals of which two came in the boys’ section. Sharon Jestus cleared 7.70m for the under-20 long jump gold and Rathish Pandidurai finished on top of the podium in the same category.

Later, Jenista Shanu clinched the under-14 girls’ long jump gold with a distance of 5.30m

The results (winners): Boys: U-14: Long jump: Krishna Sharma (Del) 6.35m; Javelin: 1. Kishu Singh (Bih) 60.56m (MR, Old: Dhairya Alpenshbhai 57.08m, 2022), 2. Hitesh Singh Gariya (Utk) 57.99m (MR).

U-16: Shot put: Nishchay (Har) 19.51m. 80m hurdles: Kaila Syam Sundhar Sahi (AP)10.55 (NR, Old: Maneesh Kumar Rajbhar 10.56, 2023).

U-18: 110m hurdles: Sandip Gond (Mah) 13.79; 10000m walk: Amit Kumar (Chatt) 43:36.58; Hammer: Narpat Singh (Raj) 71.79m; 1500m: Priyanshu (Utk) 3:49.26 (MR, Old: Arjun Waskale 3:50.38, 2021); Decathlon: Piyush Raj 6234; Pole vault: Aman Singh (MP) 4.50m; Shot put: Sarthak Singh (UP) 18.47m; 2000m steeplechase: 1. Hariom Sen (MP) 5:42.52s (NR: Old: N. Ginao Singh 5:48.09, 2000), 2. Mohit Yadav (Raj) 5:45.93 (NR), 3. Paras Singhal (Har) 5:45.42 (MR, Old: Atul Gamit 5:49.23, 2019).

U-20: Long jump: Sharon Jestus (TN) 7.70m; High jump: Aryan Patil (Mah) 2.06m; 1500m: Vikash (Har) 3:49.78; 110m hurdles: Rathish Pandidurai (TN) 14.18s; 3000m steeplechase: Gaurav Yadav (MP) 9:00.66 (MR, Old: Mohit 9:16.46, 2022).

Girls: U-14: Long jump: M. Jenista Shanu (TN) 5.30m; Javelin: 1. Minakshi (Har) 44.05m (NR, Old: Tejaswin Dhal 34.46m, 2023), 2. Tejaswin Dhal (Odi) 38.51 (NR), 3. Chandhini Aahla Sarimai (AP) 36.42m (NR).

U-16: Shot put: Anshu (Har) 15.22m; 80m hurdles: Swanandi Sawant (Mah) 11.73s.

U-18: 100m hurdles: Antreesa Mathew (Ker) 14.39s; Long jump: Ramani Kumkum B. (Guj) 5.80m; High jump: Pooja (Har) 1.81m (MR, Old: Rubina Yadav 1.81m, 2017); 5000m walk: Aarti (Har) 24:02.16; Javelin: Deepika (Har) 54.13m (MR, Old: Pushpa Jakhar 49.05); Hammer: Renuka Yadav (Del) 55.33m; 2000m steeplechase: Shreeraksha (Kar) 7:23.03s.

U-20: Javelin: Nishi Kumari (Bih) 45.00m; 100m hurdles: Unnathi Bollanda (Kar) 13.98s; 3000m steeplechase: Sonam (Del) 10:29.50 (NR, Old: G. Maheswari 10:34.10).

Mixed relay: Maharashtra 3:31.18s; Hammer: Ankita (Har) 53.37m.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / national championship / national tournament / sport / sports event / Madhya Pradesh / Delhi / Andhra Pradesh / Haryana

