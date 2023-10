October 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI:

With just a week to go for the event, the Athletics Federation of India has changed the venue of the National Open athletics championships which was scheduled to be held in Jamshedpur from October 11 to 14.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, the venue of the 62nd National Open has been changed and the same will now be held at the Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru,” said an AFI release on Wednesday.

However, the dates remain the same.