62nd National Open athletics championship to commence on October 11

October 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sports Bureau

The 62nd National Open athletics championship will commence at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. The five-day championship, organised by the Karnataka Athletics Association, will see athletes competing from thirty states and institutions like LIC, ONGC and IOC. 

Some of the prominent names expected to compete are 2022 Asian Games 100m hurdles silver medalist Jyothi Yarraji, and Vithya Ramraj, who recently equalled P.T. Usha’s women’s 400m hurdles national record. 2018 Asian Games heptathlon champion Swapna Barman and Karnataka’s javelin throw exponent D.P. Manu will also be seen in action. 

