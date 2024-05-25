GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Archery World Cup | Indian women compound archers strike gold

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey

Published - May 25, 2024 07:37 am IST - Yecheon (South Korea)

PTI
(From left to right): Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami. File photo

(From left to right): Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event here on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The world number one Indian compound women's team dominated Turkey's Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva right from the first end and sealed the gold without dropping a set, with a healthy six-point margin.

For Jyothi, Parneet and world champion Aditi this completed a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals together.

They had won the season opening World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, downing Italy and also ended last year with a gold at the stage four of the event in Paris.

India will be eyeing a second gold of the competition when Jyothi and Priyansh take on the USA in the compound mixed team final later in the day.

Related Topics

archery / world championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.