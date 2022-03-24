Agostino Carracci, Fortunate Son and Blazing Bay show out
Mumbai
Agostino Carracci, Fortunate Son and Blazing Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 24) morning.
Inner sand: 600m: Truly Epic (Hamir) 40. Easy.
800m: Silver Steps (N.B. Kuldeep), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Lion King (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Irrepressible (app) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Chamonix (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Starry Spirit (app), Flying Halo (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/39. They moved level freely. North Star (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Aah Bella (Hamir), Hunar (Raghuveer) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Baku (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Urged. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Tristar (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Lagertha (Peter) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Tasman (Ayyar), Toussaint (rb) 54, 600/40. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Petronia (A. Prakash) 52, 600/40. Pushed. Zip Along (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Royal Castle (Agarwal), Golden Neil (Mustakin) 55, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.
1000m: Chat (A. Prakash), Perhaps (Nazil) 1-10, 600/42. Former easily finished level. Latter pushed. Mont Blanc (Aniket) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well.
1200m: Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.
