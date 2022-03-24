Agostino Carracci, Fortunate Son and Blazing Bay show out

March 24, 2022 18:32 IST

Mumbai

Agostino Carracci, Fortunate Son and Blazing Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 24) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Truly Epic (Hamir) 40. Easy.

800m: Silver Steps (N.B. Kuldeep), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Lion King (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Irrepressible (app) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Chamonix (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Starry Spirit (app), Flying Halo (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/39. They moved level freely. North Star (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Aah Bella (Hamir), Hunar (Raghuveer) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Baku (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Urged. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Tristar (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Lagertha (Peter) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Tasman (Ayyar), Toussaint (rb) 54, 600/40. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Petronia (A. Prakash) 52, 600/40. Pushed. Zip Along (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Royal Castle (Agarwal), Golden Neil (Mustakin) 55, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1000m: Chat (A. Prakash), Perhaps (Nazil) 1-10, 600/42. Former easily finished level. Latter pushed. Mont Blanc (Aniket) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.