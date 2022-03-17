Agostini Carracci, Dexa and Rasputin catch the eye

March 17, 2022 18:52 IST

Agostini Carracci, Dexa and Rasputin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Starry Spirit (Hamir), Flying Halo (Raghuveer) 40. They ended level.

800m: Numero Uno (rb), Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Freedom (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Rasputin (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. In good shape. Fidato (Hamir), Hunar (Raghuveer) 55, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Aira (Rupesh) 55, 600/40. Easy. Dexa (Mansoor) 51.5, 600/38. Pleased. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Brave Beauty (Nazil), Mysterious Girl (Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Good. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well. Queen’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Exclusive (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 1-8, 600/40. Retains form.

1200m: San Salvatore (Bhawani) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Sun Gold (Kirtish) 1-25, 600/40. Good.

1400m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well.