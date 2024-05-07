Know your English | What does ‘fogey’ mean?

May 07, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the difference between ‘canvas’ and ‘canvass’? (N. Prema, Bengaluru)

Although there is a difference in spelling, the two words are homophones — they are pronounced the same way. The first syllable is pronounced like the word ‘can’ and the vowel in the second, sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. Both words are pronounced ‘CAN-ves’ with the stress on the first syllable. ‘Canvas’ is a noun, and it refers to the thick fabric usually used to make bags, tents, sails, etc. Artists usually paint on canvas.

We plan to take a canvas tent in case it rains.

The new backpack I bought is made of canvas.

‘Canvass’, on the other hand, is mainly used as a verb, and when you see this word, think of politicians. When a candidate canvasses for votes, he goes around meeting people and requests them to vote for him. The word can also be used to mean to investigate.

The aging star decided not to canvass for his son or his party.

The detective canvassed the area where the two murders had taken place.

How is the word ‘fogey’ pronounced? (Jyot Gulati, Rohtak)

The first syllable ‘fo’ rhymes with the words ‘so’, ‘no’ and ‘go’, while the following ‘g’ sounds like the ‘g’ in ‘get’, ‘gut’ and ‘glass’. The final ‘ey’ sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘hit’, ‘sit’ and ‘bit’. The word is pronounced ‘FOE-gi’ with the stress on the first syllable. It is also possible to spell the word, ‘fogy’.

According to scholars, ‘fogey/fogy’ comes from the Scottish ‘foggie’ meaning ‘army veteran’. Nowadays, the word is mostly used to refer to someone who is old, boring and not so stylish — in other words, someone who is ‘uncool’. It is quite possible since army veterans were conservative and had their own traditional ways of doing things, the word acquired this meaning. Although ‘fogey’ suggests the person in question is old, the word ‘old’ usually precedes it.

When you’re a teenager, anyone over 30 is seen as an old fogey.

The time has come to replace the old fogeys who have been running this company for over 20 years.

What is the meaning of ‘sic’? (T. Sheshadri, Chennai)

The word comes from the Latin ‘sic’ meaning ‘thus’, and in English, it is pronounced like the word ‘sick’. It appears only in writing; it is never used in every day conversation. Normally, when you use this word in your writing, you wish to make it clear to the reader that the error that appears in the sentence is intentional. Sic is normally used when you quote others; by using this word within brackets, you are informing the reader that it is the speaker or writer whom you are quoting who has made a mistake — not you. If the author you are quoting has written, ‘The cats and it’s three kittens are ruining the garden’, you can reproduce it exactly, and insert the word ‘sic’ within brackets next to ‘it’s’ — thus making it clear to the reader that it is the author who has spelt the word incorrectly. ‘Sic’ is a neutral device that helps you to tell the reader ‘that’s how it was’.

Fourty (sic) children are reported missing.

The Minister adviced (sic) the reporters not to be too inquisitive.

upendrankye@gmail.com