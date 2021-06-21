  • The Package

Coronavirus | Spike in excess deaths during pandemic

Relatives perform last rites of COVID-19 victims at Adarsh Nagar Moksha Dham, amid surge coronavirus cases in Jaipur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The World Health Organisation has estimated that world over, COVID-19 deaths could be two-three times the officially reported numbers. Public health experts, disease modellers, and research institutes which specialise in morbidity and mortality data have estimated that COVID-19 deaths in India could be in the range of three to 14 times the officially reported number of deaths.

As per ground reports, there has been under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths during the second wave of infections in India. Here is an investigation into the official death toll in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In This Package
Karnataka’s excess deaths nearly 6 times official COVID-19 toll
Interpreting deaths in Chennai
Excess deaths in Tamil Nadu over four times official COVID-19 tally
Excess deaths in Hyderabad are 10 times the official COVID-19 toll for Telangana
Kolkata’s COVID-19 deaths in 2021 could be 4 times higher
