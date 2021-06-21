Coronavirus | Spike in excess deaths during pandemic

The World Health Organisation has estimated that world over, COVID-19 deaths could be two-three times the officially reported numbers. Public health experts, disease modellers, and research institutes which specialise in morbidity and mortality data have estimated that COVID-19 deaths in India could be in the range of three to 14 times the officially reported number of deaths.

As per ground reports, there has been under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths during the second wave of infections in India. Here is an investigation into the official death toll in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Kolkata.