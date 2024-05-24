Unleash your inner artist in Visakhapatnam’s newly opened ARTcom Cafe

A calming world of whites greets me as I enter ARTcom Cafe, after navigating through one of the busiest streets of the city in Dwarkanagar. I am greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. Bringing in a contrast, the walls of the cafe have black sketches of flowers and elements of old world charm. Well spaced-out, comfortable seating makes it an ideal spot for solo artists and groups alike.

On one side of a wall are racks with different shapes and sizes of ceramic pottery. Here, you can pick any of these pieces, and paint them with acrylic colours and brushes provided by the cafe. Soft music adds to the relaxed ambience, making it easy to lose track of time while you paint. From functional pottery like bowls and cylinder pots to figurines of birds, animals or decorative ones like the meditative Buddha, there are quite a few options to choose from.

I settle for a cylinder pot. The ceramic painting experience is both fun and therapeutic. Each table is equipped with painting supplies, including a variety of paints and brushes to water cups and sponges. The staff is friendly and always on hand to offer guidance or tips. The only drawback is that during peak hours, the place can get quite busy, which might mean a wait for certain popular items.

The café boasts an impressive menu that caters to a variety of tastes. From soups and starters to pizzas, pastas, steaks, desserts and smoothies, there’s something for everyone. The highlight is their house specials of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. I try the fiery feathered feast which is hot, sizzling biryani with smoky chicken, a symphony of spices infused with a not too overpowering smoky essence. I enjoy it with a side of cooling raita. The desserts are decadent and complement the creative atmosphere.

Rage room

A contrast to the soothing creative space of the cafe is the rage room where you can release your pent-up frustrations by smashing and breaking things and embrace the therapeutic power of controlled destruction. “The concept of rage rooms has picked up in India in the recent times as a response to growing stress and anxiety in people’s lives. This is a safe space to vent frustrations by smashing and breaking objects,” explains Sathwik R, who co-founded the cafe along with Sravan R, in collaboration with the Rage Room Hyderabad. But beyond stress relief, it also offers a fun and exhilarating experience.

“The rage room helped me process my repressed anger. It was liberating,” says Akshaya, a final year intermediate student, and adds: “Once my mind was calm, I could focus my energy towards a calming session of ceramic painting.”

ARTcom Cafe is located at Dwarkanagar and is open from noon to 10pm. For details, call 8790572999.