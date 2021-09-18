The extra chance

South’s light overcall resulted in a poor final contract, aided significantly by the likelihood that the ace of diamonds was onside and that there might be a diamond lead even if it wasn’t.

East won the opening diamond lead with his ace and continued with the queen of diamonds to South’s king. South led a spade to dummy’s king and a spade back to his ace, drawing trumps. The contract seemed to depend on finding the jack of hearts, plus the small extra chance that West held both the king and queen of clubs. Catering to that possibility, South led a low club to dummy’s jack. That would be the winning play if West held both club honors and it might help South get a count on the hand. The jack lost to East’s queen and a club was continued to dummy’s ace.

A club ruff revealed that East started with only two clubs, to go with his two spades and six diamonds. East had only three hearts to West’s four, making West the favorite to hold the jack. A heart to dummy’s nine resulted in an unlucky down one. There was a better line of play available. Can you spot it? South should cash dummy’s ace of clubs before leading to the jack. This would still work when West held both honors, plus when East held a doubleton honor, as here. East would win with the queen but then would have to lead a heart or give up a ruffsluff. 10 tricks either way!