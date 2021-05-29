Inspired play

Polish star Jacek Kalita has established himself as one of the world’s best players. He was East in today’s deal, where South made a reasonable overcall and ran into murderous defense.

South ducked the opening heart lead but won the heart continuation. South cashed the ace of diamonds and continued with the queen of diamonds to West’s king. The defense cashed two heart tricks, ending in the East hand. This was the position: (See grid 2)

West had played his hearts in a way that suggested strength in clubs, at least in this sophisticated partnership. Most players would have shifted to the queen of clubs and defeated the contract by two tricks for a 500-point penalty. Kalita, however, looked at the position more deeply. He exited brilliantly with the 10 of diamonds!

Dummy won with the jack and cashed the nine as East and West both shed spades. What was South, to discard on the last diamond? He chose to discard a club, though he had no winning decision. He led a spade from the board, but Kalita rose with his ace and now shifted to the queen of clubs. The defense took four club tricks and increased the penalty to 800 points. Well done!