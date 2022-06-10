The white-washed bungalows remain, but a second chapter is being drafted for Lutyens’ Delhi

While the residents change, the bungalows with their large lawns remain the way the British wanted them. But for how long will the walls stand?

While the residents change, the bungalows with their large lawns remain the way the British wanted them. But for how long will the walls stand?

Delhi was not the first new capital city the British constructed in one of its colonies. But it outshone every other capital constructed by them: Ottawa (Canada), Pretoria (South Africa) and Canberra (Australia). William Dalrymple writes about Rajpath or Kingsway in his book City of Djinns: A Year in Delhi: “It was planned as an imperial Champs Elysees complete with India Gate its own butter coloured Arc De Triomphe but it was far wider, far greener and far more magnificent than anything comparable in Europe…” The idea was to shock and awe, as the British wanted Delhi to intimidate Indian subjects with its style and grandeur.

The Lutyens bungalows, however, aren’t exactly breathtaking. While they do stand in middle of a large green lawn, there is something distinctly forlorn and forbidding about them. When the British constructed sprawling bungalows for their bureaucracy in the splendid new capital, they were never meant for permanent occupation: these houses were designed for temporary British residents who replaced each other like guests in a hotel.

A view of the tree­lined Akbar Road where the Congress party’s headquarters is located | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Post-Independence Parliamentarians continue with this trend, moving out at the end of their terms to make room for the next round of lawmakers. Some, however, stay on long enough for their identities to become fused with their address. Now, a new chapter for Lutyens’ Delhi is being drafted. The white-washed bungalows with large lawns and red compound walls remain the way they were built by the British, but the nameplates have changed in the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime.

Many well-known residents have either passed on or are no longer in power to hold on to these houses. There are, however, a few who have circled back to these homes via the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Island of power Interestingly, architect Edwin Lutyens did not build the Lutyens Bungalow Zone. When the construction of the new capital city began in 1911, bungalows of different sizes were built for the many staff who would work in the capital. Edwin Lutyens’ office produced a range of plans appropriate for different grades of government officials. These designs featured two-­storeyed houses with a pitched roof. They looked more like English houses. Historian Simon Godfrey writes in his book New Delhi 1930: Power, Personalities and Architecture in the Twilight of the British Raj, “The Delhi Planning Committee decided that the building cost of these designs would be too high and rejected them, something that Lutyens appeared not to mind suggesting that he should be relieved from the anguish of designing jerry­villas.” As a result of this rejection very few bungalows were actually built following designs by Lutyens. But he set the tone of construction of these bungalows: others copied the design elements that he used in the construction for the four principal members of the Viceroy’s staff. This is a justification for the description ‘Lutyens Bungalow Zone’. The majority of bungalows are designed by architect R.T. Russell. There are only a few double­-storey bungalows: 20, Akbar Road, designated for the Lok Sabha speaker and 10, Rajaji Marg that was the retirement home of two Presidents, Pranab Mukerjee and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Russell’s bungalows incorporated shaded verandas, a grand formal entrance, high windows close to the ceiling for ventilation and a flat roof. But since the majority of the British bureaucracy used to shift to Shimla, the summer capital of the Raj, and occupy these homes only in the winter months, each of these homes had fireplaces. Less than one percent of these fireplaces survive today. The little island of power we today call Lutyens’ Delhi also had many significant contributions from then Viceroy Lord Hardinge. As historian Swapna Liddle writes in Connaught Place and the Making of New Delhi, “The town plan in terms of how the roads were laid out was quite distinctive. A scheme of hexagons and equilateral triangles was adopted, and the roads consequently radiated from multiple roundabouts.” It was Hardinge’s decision that one avenue should lead to Purana Qila and another to Jama Masjid. Kingsway or Rajpath was the most important road in the city, connecting the Viceroy’s house to Princess Park (where the houses for Indian Royals were constructed). This is bisected by Queensway or Janpath. The distance from the Viceroy’s house decided the hierarchy of its occupants. The houses were also distinguished by size and design. Currently the bungalows are categorised into eight types, where Type VIII are the largest, and reserved for cabinet ministers, Supreme Court justices and heads of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Changes aplenty

Many more changes are in the offing. The BJP, which moved into a palatial office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in 2018, is still to relinquish its old office at 11, Ashoka Road. The Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri in a press conference on June 2 said that the government will be moving out the political parties from these bungalows. Congress too will have to vacate 24, Akbar Road which has been the Congress headquarters since 1978. It has sought more time.

A bungalow in in Motilal Nehru Marg | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Last week, socialist leader Sharad Yadav vacated 7, Tughlaq Road, where he had been living for 22 years. He stayed on, even after he was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha in 2017 for opposing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. He fought it out in the courts to retain the house. On May 31, Yadav and his family removed their nameplate, addressed one last press conference and drove out for the final time. The house is now being prepped for its next occupant, as per sources, a Supreme Court judge.

New India’s real estate A.G. Krishna Menon The Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), 90 years after the colonial government built it as the residential component of the new capital of India, has acquired different meanings in contemporary society: environmentalists and heritage advocates celebrate the positive attributes of this area, while politicians, spurred by modern town planners, architects and engineers, argue that it is long past its use­by date and should be redeveloped to symbolise ‘New India’. These colonial era bungalows are falling apart and are not individually of architectural value. They were poorly built compared to Rashtrapati Bhavan and other monumental buildings. In fact, 90 years later, you could say that there is a good case to re­evaluate their future both on social and pragmatic grounds. But what is moot is the terms of the transformation that should take place. It is currently being held hostage to knee­jerk political hubris and expedient town planning, architectural or engineering solutions. Any transformation of the LBZ must take into account that it is on the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and that it has acquired different meanings for our society over time. The objective in conserving living cities, like London and Rome, is not to preserve old buildings as museum exhibits, or to raze them and construct new buildings, but to transform them without loss of its identity. This is the work of the conservation profession. ............................................................................................. The writer is the former Convenor of the Delhi chapter of INTACH.

Biggest on the block

Former cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s family did not get the privilege of making a respectable exit; they were evicted on March 30 from 12, Janpath. The family ignored several eviction notices sent to them, hoping that the government would transfer the house in the name of Paswan’s son Chirag who is a two-time MP. The house, among the largest in Lutyens’ Delhi, is now being renovated for President Ram Nath Kovind, should he not get a second term after his current tenure that ends in July.

A bungalow in the Lutyens zone | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Each of these bungalows carries stories with it. For instance, 10, Janpath, which is currently the biggest among the 1,200-odd Lutyens Bungalow Zone, was once considered unlucky. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was advised against moving into the bungalow in 1989 after he lost the general elections. It was believed that every resident of this bungalow meets an untimely death. Its vast grounds has an elephant’s grave. Lal Bahadur Shashtri had moved in here in 1964 after he became prime minister, and two years later he mysteriously died in Tashkent.

The last great construction project of the British in India As a non-Indian looking into India, one of the things that I find most appealing is the extraordinary architecture that you find all over the country. But by any international standard, there is a radical failure of legislation to protect it. Every year, extraordinary buildings are lost because there is no protection for vernacular architecture. The threat to Lutyens’ bungalows seems to me to be part of a much wider picture of this short-sighted attitude: that you can just knock down buildings and replace them with concrete. It’s not fine. Even if it’s history that you are not proud of — like an understandable dislike of colonial architecture — these are still major bits of history that tell the nation’s story. Lutyens’ Delhi was the last great construction project of the British in India. It is not only one of the supreme achievements of British architecture — the colonial equivalent of Bath or Dublin — it still ranks as one of the most beautiful urban landscapes in the world. There’s nothing in London as beautiful as this! Rashtrapati Bhavan, I think, is the best British building in the 20th century. The extraordinary avenues at the city’s centre, with their magnificent trees and gardens, and the smaller domestic buildings — the white classical bungalows with its porticoes and bow fronts surrounded by lawns and shrubberies — give Lutyens’ Delhi its character. Also, in a city that is now the most polluted city in the world, these green lungs give some respite. They are part of what’s keeping Delhi under 50 degrees Celsius. — William Dalrymple, writer and historian

In the last few years, many addresses that once changed the fortunes of the rich and powerful have found new tenants. Last September, Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s family vacated 23, Mother Teresa Crescent Road. For over two decades until his death in November 2020, it was here that the rise and fall of many Congress leaders was scripted. Today, there is a general decline in the Congress stamp in Lutyens’ Delhi. In April, another senior leader, A.K. Antony, bid goodbye to Delhi and will be handing over his 2, Jantar Mantar home.

The bungalow once occupied by former Presidents A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The BJP leaders who are no longer eligible have also been read the riot act. Beginning March, the Directorate of Estates began a drive to remove the squatters. The list included many former ministers: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rattan Lal Kataria, Ram Shankar Katheria, P.C. Sarangi and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

‘Welcome home’ parties

But it’s not just farewells; many are returning home to their Lutyens’ address. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress to join the BJP in 2021, will soon be back at 27, Safdarjung Road, his home since the 1980s when his father Madhavrao Scindia first became a minister. Jyotiraditya won the Guna Parliamentary seat that fell vacant after his father’s demise and the house was allotted to him. He was forced to vacate it after his defeat in the 2019 general elections, after which the house was allotted to Nishank, who was education minister between 2019 and 2021. The house is being frenetically renovated for Scindia’s return. Workers of the Central Public Works Department are busy undoing some changes introduced by Nishank, including the doors and windows that were altered to comply to vaastu.

Bungalows be gone? For several years now, there have been talks of demolishing Lutyens bungalows to make way for newer, more efficient living spaces. The first cabinet note was moved during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when BJP Rajya Sabha MP Alphons Kannanthanam was urban development secretary. The issue was debated again in 2014 and in 2019 but a concrete proposal is yet to reach the Union Cabinet for a final nod. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which maintains these bungalows, often complains about the high maintenance cost and other structural issues. However, an official with the urban development ministry points to the redevelopment of some of the smaller bungalows and flats in the recent past as a sign of things to come. In 2012, amidst much hue and cry, CPWD constructed 22 bungalows by bisecting bigger plots. The facade of these bungalows mimicked the British ones. As for constructing multi­storey housing, more bungalows may be razed, but there is no blanket decision, says the official. For instance, in 2019, eight bungalows were demolished to construct 76 flats for MPs on Dr. B.D. Marg. According to sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the bungalows could be next on the agenda, after the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment.

Scindia’s return to 27 Safdarjung Road may have drawn a few sniggers in political circles, but it is nothing unusual. In 2012, when Pranab Mukherjee became president he moved into Rashtrapati Bhavan, the erstwhile Viceroy House with 300 plus rooms and the largest of them all. Yet, he didn’t let go of 13, Talkatora Road where he lived 16 years. Not because the house was big or centrally located but because he believed it was lucky for him. Mukherjee’s office room as a minister in Parliament House was also No. 13 and as luck would have it, he went on to become the 13th President of India.