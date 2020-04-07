World Heritage Day: INTACH Bengaluru organises events online

World Heritage Day (April 18) celebrations are off to an early start on April 8. INTACH Bengaluru has scheduled walks, workshops, open days and talks to celebrate Bengaluru’s heritage. And the best part is you can participate in all these activities from the safety of your home.

The line-up includes speakers from diverse fields. Speaking about this year’s theme, Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility, Meera Iyer, Convenor, INTACH Bengaluru, said, “The theme will resonate in this time of crisis. It is now apparent to everyone that we are a connected world with shared responsibilities."

Given the lockdown, INTACH wanted to create a set of events that would make people feel connected to the city, even if they were sitting at home. The different events on social media platforms (zoom, Instagram, Facebook) cater to all age groups.

“We have also tried to include INTACH’s different areas of interest — architectural heritage, conservation, history, documentation and intangible heritage. I am also quite excited about the heritage quiz, which I think will be a first of its kind, and is a fun way to introduce people to heritage. The conversation on April 18 will be on art and architecture, both of which are intimately linked to heritage.”

Sahesra Muguntan will be conducting a sketching event on Instagram and Facebook.

In the frame

Venkatesan Perumal, popularly known as Pee Vee, has nearly one lakh photos in his kitty. Credited with one of the largest heritage photo banks of Bengaluru, Pee Vee has conducted photo exhibitions (at Halasuru Metro station and Bangalore Fort among other spaces) and seminars to showcase and create awareness on Bengaluru’s heritage.

Pee Vee, who has pictures of Bengaluru markets, heritage buildings, old roads, spots and shops, says, “In the last 15 years I have been part of nearly 500 photo walks. I was happy to be associated with Towns of the City organised by INTACH.

I shared my pictures of Cox Town, Frazer Town and Richards Town.”

The veteran photographer says his engagement with INTACH began in 2008 with a post card project, Portraits when 16 post cards with photos of Bengaluru were brought out. “As this is a virtual event, I will trace my photo journey covering a broad range of subjects.” Pee Vee says in his workshop he will give tips on how to take the best photograph. “It is not always the known parts of the city that make a good picture. Walk in the lanes and by-lanes and peep into your neighbourhoods to find out the little things that are unique to Bangalore.”

Arts and places of worship

Several of India's most enduring performance traditions began in places of worship. Art and dance historian and Bharathanatya dancer, Gayathri Iyer’s talk on April 12 at 4.30 pm, Temple as a Performance Space, will survey the three factors involved in making a temple, a performance space — patronage, architecture and performance. “Temples served as socio-economic centres of activity, providing living quarters for performers, apart from remuneration and funds for instruments,” says Gayathri. “Examining this administrative model in conjunction with the spaces created for dance and music in temple architecture resulted in a study that unites the static and dynamic components of Indian art. This is further supplemented by the range of graceful sculptures depicting dance and music in temples.”

Gayathri has done her Masters in Arts and Aesthetics, an MPhil in Indian Art History and is currently completing a PhD in Temple Sculpture at JNU. Her lecture will cover temples in Hampi, Tanjore and Warangal. Relying on historical texts and epigraphs, Gayathri says, “The aim of the talk will be to discover lost contexts.”

What’s on

April 8, 4.30 pm: A virtual walk through Sampangiramanagara by Hita Unnikrishnan.

April 9, 4.30 pm: Re-Reading the Spatialisation of Bangalore City through an Epidemic, a talk by Sonali Dhanpal

April 10, 4.30 pm: Documenting Bengaluru’s Heritage: A photographer's journey, a workshop by PeeVee

April 11, 4.30 pm: Unwept, Unhonoured and Unsung: The “Lost” Life & Times of Sir Albion Rajkumar Banerji, CSI, CIE, ICS (Retd.), a visual presentation by Siddharth Raja

April 12, 4.30 pm: The Temple as a Performance Space, by Gayathri Iyer

April 13, 4.30 pm: A Virtual Open House at a Conservation Site: The Octroi Post at Mysore Road, by Chetana Hamsagar, Ramya Rajan and Pankaj Modi

April 14, 4.30 pm: The Bengaluru Heritage Quiz! by Thejaswi Udupa

World Heritage Day, April 18, 4 pm: Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibilities - A Conversation between architect Bijoy Ramachandran and artist Suresh Jayaram

Log on to Intach’s Instagram or Facebook page to participate in the #SketchWithINTACH #HeritageAtHome sketching event, beginning on April 8, led by architect Sahesra Muguntan.

Click on https://zoom.us/j/196574891?pwd=Z2R5cS9qRkRwTGFMaWRqd3AxYm1aZz09 to participate.