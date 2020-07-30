Help these pets in Chennai find a permanent home

Chloe & Co.
They can pose like supermodels and feature on the cover of any magazine like seasoned stars. Chloe, Cheeto, Copper, Harlow, Haley and Hermoine are a rare and stunning sibling sextet of calico girls with diverse personalities. The girls are three months old and vaccinated. Call 9840615209.
Goldie
Unique, unassuming and uber affectionate like most ginger girls, Goldie will make a great addition to a family looking for an easy and loving pet. She is about a year old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 9003271687.
Fluffy
Stunning, sassy and soulful are some words that come to your mind when you see Fluffy. This gorgeous Indie girl was rescued as a 15-day-old pup along with her other siblings as they were at risk. She is now eight months old, vaccinated and spayed and ready to light up a home with her love and loyalty. Call 6380809607.
Brownie
The most calm and composed among his siblings, Brownie often plays referee to sort out disagreements among his fellow sisters and brothers to ensure play continues unabated. This Indie boy is eight months old, vaccinated and neutered and ready to be your best friend. Call 9840035316.
Blackie
Blackie’s eyes shine brighter than her black and glossy coat. Rescued with five of her siblings as a 15-day-old pup, she has blossomed into a playful, gentle and dainty girl who can steal your heart in an instant. She is eight months old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 6380809607.
The column is compiled by Sweta Narayanan. Write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com to contribute.
