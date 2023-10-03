Working with zeal

October 03, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

Any task that is undertaken must be taken up with zeal, said R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Such zeal is a person’s strength, and his wealth. Thiruvalluvar says that enthusiasm is one’s true wealth. Any other wealth is not long lasting, and can be lost at any time.

Thrikadukam says one should visit centres of scholarship, learn from the scholars there and communicate the knowledge so obtained. Whatever food one has should be shared with others. One must run one’s household in a proper manner. Thrikadukam further says that every piece of work that we do, must be done with enthusiasm and must be completed. Nature shows us the correct attitude to life. A bud which we see in the morning, slowly opens up in the evening to become a beautiful flower. It waits for no one. Nature does its work without a break. As leaves turn brown, they fall from the tree, begin to rot, and provide nutrients to the tree. The cycle never stops.

Likewise, we must not be distracted by anything, but must do our work with single-minded devotion. When a man does his work enthusiastically, there is no need for him to seek wealth. It comes in search of him, says Thiruvalluvar. The Tamil work Sirupanchamoolam speaks of five things we must do. We must dig ponds and provide water to the community. We must plant trees. We must protect the environment from pollution. We must repair and maintain the road that people walk on. We must level uneven land surfaces, make them fit for cultivation and grow crops on them. Sirupanchamoolam says that if we do these five things with fervour, then we will experience joy.