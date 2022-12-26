The three modes of worship

December 26, 2022 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST

Hearing Godly deeds and stories is called Sravanam. Thinking and meditating about Him is called Smaranam. Seeing His different forms of image is known as Darsanam — these are the three most common mediums of deriving the blessings. Through hearing stories like the Ramayana, Srimad Bhagavatham, devotion can be developed. Those who don’t control their mind will develop hateracy towards men and materials. The mind which Is goaded with infatuation should not be allowed to stray. Mind can be controlled through Smaranam. The eyes given to us are to see His divine forms. Thiruppanazhwar says in Amalanadhipiran that his eyes will not see anything other than God.

The divine consort comes along with God in His manifestations donning a perfect and suitable match. In the Ramavathara, Lord as Rama was all composed, serene and tranquil. Goddess as Sita equally matched Him. While in Asokavanam, it would have taken no time for Sita to overpower Ravana and reduce him to ashes. But she was all composed and calm undergoing penance for Sri Rama to come.

Goddess Mahalakshmi had incarnated as Rukmini to match the flamboyance of Sri Krishna. When her brother Rukmi proposed Sisubala, Rukmini was unnerved and managed to inform Sri Krishna through a letter urging Him to come and marry her. In the letter that contained seven slokas, Rukmini called Krishna as “Bhuvanasundara” — the handsome of the whole universe. Coming to Vidarbha and defeating Rukmi, Krishna wanted to tether in the chariot wheel and drag him. But the grace of the divine mother pleaded with the Lord and Rukmi was let off with a small humiliation, Sri Hariji said in a discourse about Rukmini Kalyanam.

Swamy Vedantha Desika says that the divine lustre of God enhances when being present with His divine consort.