The importance of Vedas

March 07, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST

Scriptures say that Vedas are the very breathing air of God. Vedas preach from beginning to end about the general well being of the society ( Lokas Samasthas sukhino bhavanthu). It has been in practice from the days of yore, the recitation of Vedas. Hearing of Vedas purifies us. By helping the conduct of the recitation of Vedas, people derive blessings.

Not all seeds sown in the earth would sprout. The power of Vedas should be in the earth for the seeds to come up. We have been disturbing the earth in various ways and we make it even impure. People who develop angry may out of a fit of rage kick the ground which is considered a sinful one. We have to tender excuse to the Mother earth for all these. It is said if we incur the wrath of the Mother earth, she may wreak havoc by creating fissures, earthquakes and landslides.

Not all fire could be considered as a holy one. The homa is reckoned as a true Agni and it is believed that on top of the flames God dwells in. Vedas also say the wind should blow gently with cool breeze and not like a tornado. The Sun God should not roast us. The celestials in charge of day and night, lunar fortnights, the month, the seasons of the year (all rithus) should give comfort to us. All these are possible by chanting Vedas.

Through the five elements and faculties and through our mind, we commit several mistakes. They can be cleansed by helping for the cause of the spread of Vedas, said Brahmashree Kannan Ghanapatigal in a discourse.