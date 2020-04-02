Update Faith

Restoration put on hold at Vadapalani temple

Vadapalani Murugan temple

Vadapalani Murugan temple  

Balalayam was performed in March

Not only festivals, even renovation work stands suspended at some of the temples. For instance, the famous Murugan temple at Vadapalani, Chennai. The surrounding wears the lull now common at worship places everywhere.

The usually busy administration office of the Vadapalani temple is manned by staff essential for the routine. With Balalayam done, restoration has been put on hold. “Due to the the State-wide curfew, the restoration work, which began on March 13, has been temporarily suspended. It will resume once the curfew is lifted by the Government,” an officer said. “But the daily pujas at the temple are being done four times in a day well in line with the Agama sastra. The temple priest will do the rituals at the stipulated time and leave,” he added.

Panguni Uthiram, which falls on April 6, also will be a quite affair, much in contrast to the fanfare with which the occasion is celebrated at all Murugan temples.

