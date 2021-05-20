In his Varadaraja Stavam, Kooratazhvan talks of the qualities of Lord Varadaraja, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. Usually, we classify people as good or bad depending on their qualities. Some qualities are universally accepted as good, like sympathy, humility, patience etc. One with daya helps those in difficulty. He who feels no sympathy for a fellow human being is bound to be called a wicked person. At the same time, a good man does not expect anything in return for his help. A person may be brilliant, but his brilliance is of no use if he is arrogant.

The Lord in His Rama avatara demonstrated the importance of humility. But while these are the yardsticks to judge a person’s goodness or badness, can this yardstick be applied to the Lord? Can Lord Varadaraja be evaluated like this? He cannot, and should not, for He embodies innumerable auspicious qualities. Is He great because of these qualities? Do these qualities add to His greatness? The answer would be that such qualities do not add greatness to Him, but these qualities acquire merit by being part of Him. Satya, jnana and ananta are attributes that characterise Paramatma. The Supreme One is not limited by geographical boundaries or by time or by any object. The fact that He is in archa form in many temples does not mean that He is not present in Sri Vaikuntha.

Vedanta Desika says that while Narasimha emerged from one pillar, He is present in every pillar, so that He can come quickly when we call out to Him for help. A diamond’s value increases with its brightness. So the diamond’s value comes from a certain property. Usually certain qualities add to a person’s goodness. But in the case of the Lord, it is the Lord who enhances the value of the qualities that reside in Him.