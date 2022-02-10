Lack of wisdom

Wisdom is innate in some. Some acquire wisdom through education. Some become wise through experience. But there are some who do not have wisdom and who do not become wise either through learning or through experience. Dhritarashtra belonged to this category, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

The Pandavas came to Hastinapura, upon the death of their father Pandu. Dhritarashtra had affection for his nephews, but because of his blind love for his sons, he was unable to stop Duryodhana from trying to harm the Pandavas. Bhishma says in the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata that dharma is difficult to adhere to. And when one is blinded by love for one’s dear ones, it becomes even more difficult. Rama never deviated from dharma, even when circumstances were such that adherence to dharma was tough. One should not even have adharmic thoughts.

When the battle between the cousins began, the Pandavas fought fiercely, and the Kauravas were unable to kill any of them. Even Drona failed to kill them. Drona was a master planner of vyuhas (troop arrangements on the battlefield). Breaking into one of these arrays was almost impossible. Yet, Abhimanyu broke into the vyuha put in place by Drona. Dhritarashtra tells Sanjaya that when he heard all this, he knew the Kauravas would not win the war. When Abhimanyu was surrounded on all sides and killed treacherously, Dhritarashtra knew that the Kauravas would be defeated. When Jayadratha was killed and yet the Kaurava army was unable to avenge his death, Dhritarashtra knew that the Kauravas would lose the war. Indra had given a special weapon called Sakthi to Karna. But when Karna used it against Arjuna, Krishna saved Arjuna. Dhritarashtra says that when he heard this, he knew the Pandavas would win.