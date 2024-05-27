GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kindness incarnate: Mahaperiyava

Published - May 27, 2024 04:35 am IST

The Omniscient’s various avatars on earth occurred with the purpose to establish dharma and guide mankind on the right way to live on earth. Additionally, erudite expositions on scriptures by preceptors, saints and savants provide models for one to lead a purposeful and sin-free life. The third avenue is interacting with saints amongst us, enabling one to rise above base emotions while being part of the material world. One such lofty soul is Jagadguru Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamigal, the 68th Pontiff of Kanchi Peetam, said Suchitra Balasubramanian.

Born as Swaminathan, in the Tamil month of Vaikasai, in Villupuram district, he mastered the holy books quickly and rose to the highest position in the Math very early in life. The pressures of modern life made many turn to the Pontiff for guidance on balancing their material quest and spiritual yearnings. Mahaperiyava was an embodiment of spiritual equipoise and wisdom. From offering solace to the sick to leading by example on the need to be kind to all living things, he was unparalleled, with the result that he was looked upon as Kaliyuga saviour.

A devotee once noticed a number of red ants swarming over the Pontiff’s feet and horrified at the pain he must be undergoing, urged the Math head to squash them. The latter softly said, “Why kill someone who is only doing what has to be done to stay alive?” On another occasion, the Mahaperiyava could not be found in bed. When his assistants searched for him, they finally found him sleeping in a cow shed where mosquitoes were swarming all over him. Again, he refused to harm them. When the mind is pure and the soul clear, earthly affairs cease to cause pain.

