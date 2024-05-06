GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gita: code for man’s life

May 06, 2024 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

The term “Go” refers to cows and also the earth. Mother Earth, taking the form of a cow, prayed to Lord Narayana that she could not withstand the world’s burden. Sri Ananthapadmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse that under the pretext of relieving the earth of its burdens and making Himself available for ordinary people to take refuge in Him, He incarnated on the planet as Sri Krishna.

 Arjuna, the great warrior with a stubborn mind, got confused on the battlefield and asked Sri Krishna to clarify. God blessed him with 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita to remove his doubts and clear his mind.

The teachings in the Bhagavad Gita possess eternal value and are universal in their applicability. Its message continues to be fresh. The Gita is God’s recipe to remove grief, guidelines for man’s good conduct, and Vedas, in essence, an eternal beacon for mankind. It stresses truth and righteousness, prescribes the charter of duties, and emphasises that a man must not shirk his duties. It is a practical code for man’s life and is counselling to create mental strength.

Lord Krishna emphasises devotion to Him, avoiding unwholesome emotions, and being obsessed with anticipating one’s actions. In His directives, He refers to three fundamental evils that man should abhor: attachment, ego, and desires.

The Bhagavad Gita explains how a devotee can please God by carrying out the ordained duties and casting aside all desires for the fruits of his actions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.