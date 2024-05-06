Gita: code for man’s life

May 06, 2024 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

The term “Go” refers to cows and also the earth. Mother Earth, taking the form of a cow, prayed to Lord Narayana that she could not withstand the world’s burden. Sri Ananthapadmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse that under the pretext of relieving the earth of its burdens and making Himself available for ordinary people to take refuge in Him, He incarnated on the planet as Sri Krishna.

Arjuna, the great warrior with a stubborn mind, got confused on the battlefield and asked Sri Krishna to clarify. God blessed him with 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita to remove his doubts and clear his mind.

The teachings in the Bhagavad Gita possess eternal value and are universal in their applicability. Its message continues to be fresh. The Gita is God’s recipe to remove grief, guidelines for man’s good conduct, and Vedas, in essence, an eternal beacon for mankind. It stresses truth and righteousness, prescribes the charter of duties, and emphasises that a man must not shirk his duties. It is a practical code for man’s life and is counselling to create mental strength.

Lord Krishna emphasises devotion to Him, avoiding unwholesome emotions, and being obsessed with anticipating one’s actions. In His directives, He refers to three fundamental evils that man should abhor: attachment, ego, and desires.

The Bhagavad Gita explains how a devotee can please God by carrying out the ordained duties and casting aside all desires for the fruits of his actions.