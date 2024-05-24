GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Azhwars praise the Lord

Published - May 24, 2024 04:20 am IST

While writing a novel or literature, an author may inadvertently omit to include specific ideas or information he initially thought of. Sri Gomadam bhattar Swamigal said in a discourse that Vedas are not written by anyone and contain all valuable guidelines for our life.

Dharmasastra, itihasas and Puranas supplement the Vedic injunctions. Lord Krishna says in Sri Bhagavad Gita, “Tasmat sastram pramanam te” (Chapter XVI, sloka 24). Sastras are the authority. They tell those acts that will please God, distinguish between righteous and unrighteous, truthful and untruthful, and give guidance as charters (Sasanath sastram).

Srimad Bhagavatam says, “Vedho Narayana: Sakshath”. Lord Narayana, the omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent, resides everywhere. He dwells in all homes, temples, and every living being. Vedas say “Antha: (inside) Bahischa (outside) Tatsarvam Vyapya Narayana sthitha:”

 There are 108 Divya kshetras. Except for Sri Vaikunta, the remaining 107 are denoted by the Vedas as “Satham Dhamani Sapthacha.” Some temples are brought into existence by humans, some by rishis, some by celestials, and some by God Himself, called Swayam Vyaktha Kshetras. There are eight such kshetras. The most important are Srirangam and Tirupathi, which 17 Puranas and 10 Azhwars praise.

With God’s benign blessings and melting devotion, Azhwars composed wonderful hymns that glorified the deities of divyakshethras. They are called Azhwar Mangalasasanam (benedictory poems by Azhwars). Lord Narayana resides happily in all these kshetras, and the Azhwars praise Him.

Visiting and worshipping the deities of the divya kshetras will bring peace, happiness and prosperity.

