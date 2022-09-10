Attitude of a rishi

Dasaratha sent for Rama to tell Him to go to the forest, but he was unable to say so to Rama. But Kaikeyi was unwilling to wait till Dasaratha mustered up enough courage to order Rama to go to the forest. So she herself told Rama that not only must Bharata be made the heir to the throne, but that Rama must go to the forest for fourteen years. Rama’s reaction shows His indifference to wealth and pomp, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse.

He said He would willingly give up the throne to any of His brothers. And now that the king himself wanted Bharata to be announced as his heir, was there any question of Rama not agreeing to this? Rama said His feelings towards life were like those of a sage. He might have been born a prince, but His attitude to power was that of a rishi. But Rama was disappointed about one thing. Was it necessary for Dasaratha to ask Him to go to the forest? Kaikeyi could have given the command herself, and Rama would have obeyed her without hesitation.

In fact, Kaikeyi need not have approached Dasaratha in the matter. Had she expressed her desire to see Bharata as the next king and had she told Rama that He was to go away to the forest, He would have agreed to both orders. Rama’s face showed no emotional response to the shocking words of Kaikeyi. He looked as dignified and as calm as He had, when He entered His father’s palace. Kaikeyi was anxious that Rama depart at once to the forest, for if He did not, Dasaratha would continue to be in a state of sorrow, not eating or even bathing. But Rama said He had two duties. He had to inform His mother and console Her, for she would not be able to see Him for fourteen years. He also had to console Sita. Once these two things were taken care of, He would leave, He assured Kaikeyi.