A king’s duties

May 02, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

Rama offered advice to Bharata about the duties of a king, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. Rama hopes Bharata consults his council of ministers before making a decision. Once a decision has been made, Bharata must ensure that the details of the discussions do not reach the ears of other kings. Caution should be exercised when a king employs people. They should be wise, because the unwise will be a burden on a king. Good performers must be in high positions. Ministers must be incorruptible. The army chief must have the trust and affection of soldiers who serve under his command. Those in the army must be paid sufficiently and in time. Those selected as ambassadors must be eloquent, must have presence of mind, and must be precise in their speech. Rama warns Bharata to never underestimate a foe. An enemy may be defeated in a battle, but he may bounce back and pose a threat to Ayodhya. Those who pretend to be scholars and confuse people must never be honoured. A king’s duty does not end with keeping his citizens comfortable. He must check whether animals are doing well too, whether it is horses, or wild animals like elephants.

Rama hopes that Ayodhya, which had always flourished under the rule of the Ikshvaku clan, continues to be prosperous. He hopes Ayodhya continues to provide facilities like drinking water for travellers. He hopes agriculture thrives in the country. He wants agriculturists to be looked after.