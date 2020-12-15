Dancer Anita Peter’s new book initiates conversation on mental health issues

Hyderabad: Anita Peter’s new book To win your battles STAY ALIVE initiates a conversation on depression and mental health issues. The book by the Hyderabad-based dancer and actor was launched virtually by Sunitha Krishnan social activist and co- founder of Prajwala an NGO working to rescue and rehabilitate sex-trafficked victims.
The launch screening at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur also had the screening of one of the short films, To Win Your Battles, Stay Alive, based on the book.
Having overcome phases of clinical depression, Anita calls mental health awareness, the need of the hour. Anita reveals it was a query by students “Did you ever fail in life’ that prompted her to share her story of her struggle and choosing to stand up. “Mental health is not given enough importance and is denied and ignored due to several reasons,” she says. In her book, Anita shares her experiences as well as ways in which she has fought.
“To win your battles STAY ALIVE (106 pages) will be a good resource for many to know that they are not alone in feeling what they do in certain situations and during certain times,” she adds. Anita hopes to bring about a change whereby nobody ever looks at mental health as a taboo or social stigma.
(To win your battles STAY ALIVE (for 10-18 years) is available as ebook on Amazon kindle as well as a paper back; $4.06)
